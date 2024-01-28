Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expands By 21.5%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 316,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Stephens cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.