Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Expands By 17.8%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,978,400 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,527,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

