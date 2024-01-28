Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rises By 28.1%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRTS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

