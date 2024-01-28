Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Decreases By 15.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF opened at $58.80 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $70.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

