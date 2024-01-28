Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Decreases By 15.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
ADRZF opened at $58.80 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $70.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.
About Andritz
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Energy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.