Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Grows By 28.5%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHMG opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

