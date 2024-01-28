Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 25.7%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VerifyMe Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRME opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 160,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

