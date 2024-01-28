Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 51.5%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VivoPower International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVPR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495,136 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

