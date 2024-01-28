Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Increases By 25.4%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ YOSH opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Yoshiharu Global has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%.

Institutional Trading of Yoshiharu Global

About Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. ( NASDAQ:YOSH Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.