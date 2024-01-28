Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $41,858.52 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80.

On Friday, January 19th, Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 100 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $46.70 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

