Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading Down 0.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €165.14 ($179.50) and last traded at €167.20 ($181.74). Approximately 968,833 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €167.50 ($182.07).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is €161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.91.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.