Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 130,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TRP stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

