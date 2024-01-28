Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 284.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $34.21 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.