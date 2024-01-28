Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $190.15 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.