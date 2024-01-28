Signaturefd LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

