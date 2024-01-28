Signaturefd LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.52.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
