Signet Financial Management LLC Has $26.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.46.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
