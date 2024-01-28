SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 17,211 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 28th, Thomas Sonderman sold 1,700 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $17,017.00.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $15.99.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 233,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

