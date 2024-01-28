SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Down 0%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.
About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.