Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.91% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

