Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

LUV opened at $30.09 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 163.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

