Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $5.76. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 21,622,362 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $682.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

