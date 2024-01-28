Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Purchases 5,394 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 5,394 shares of authID stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $48,546.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,131,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,564. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 3,311 shares of authID stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $29,434.79.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 15,500 shares of authID stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00.

authID Price Performance

Shares of AUID opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. authID Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Institutional Trading of authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

