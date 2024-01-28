Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$3.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.27.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1406639 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

