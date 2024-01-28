Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Price Target to C$0.70

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

RGD stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Reunion Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$447.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

