StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

ASM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

