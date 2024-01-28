StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE PED opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
