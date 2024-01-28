StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE PED opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,300 shares of company stock worth $152,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

