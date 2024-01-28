StockNews.com Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to “Hold”

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $99.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

