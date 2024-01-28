Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 72.10 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.70 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.93.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

