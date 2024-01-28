Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $58.67 Average PT from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

