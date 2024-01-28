Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 159,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,203 shares of company stock worth $513,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.