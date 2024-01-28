Sutton Place Investors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

