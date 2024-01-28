Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 341,141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

SLVM opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.35 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

