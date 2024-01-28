Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.26. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 10,314 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYPR

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.