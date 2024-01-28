Sysco (SYY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2024 guidance at $4.20-$4.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.20-4.40 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.15 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sysco by 195.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,566,000 after purchasing an additional 976,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

