Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

