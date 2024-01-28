TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
TRP opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -656.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,683.33%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
