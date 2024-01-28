Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,273 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Chuy’s worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

About Chuy’s

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.