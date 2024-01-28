Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,223 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

