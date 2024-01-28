Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ATI were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ATI by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $41.13 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.