Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 119.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Integral Ad Science worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 839,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 137.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,088,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after buying an additional 1,788,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 86.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,717,096 shares of company stock valued at $178,038,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $15.15 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 303.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

