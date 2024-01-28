Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,923 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Stride worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stride by 4.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 693,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Trading Up 1.5 %

Stride stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.