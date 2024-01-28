Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 597,002 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

