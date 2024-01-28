Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Eight Capital upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after buying an additional 1,596,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

