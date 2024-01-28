Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $24.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $27.57 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %
DECK opened at $767.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $693.37 and a 200-day moving average of $595.66. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $768.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.