Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

