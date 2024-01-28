Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $105.26 and last traded at $105.40. Approximately 782,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,572,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

Specifically, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,885 shares of company stock worth $310,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.68.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

