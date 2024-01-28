TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Shares Down 1%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.07. 267,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 377,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TerrAscend Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. Analysts forecast that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

