Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

