The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $13.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aaron’s news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $230,251. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,250. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4,522.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 342,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

