The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $55.33 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

